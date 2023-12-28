L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

