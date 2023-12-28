L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $299.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.47 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

