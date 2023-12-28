L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.76 and its 200-day moving average is $285.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.