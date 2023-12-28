L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $357,000 Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,493,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

