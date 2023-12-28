L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $382,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.52 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

