L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned about 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $234.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.28. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

