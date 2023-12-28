L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,599 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,388,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,571,937 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $474.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

