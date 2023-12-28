L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Makes New Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 633.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 464,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter.

GGN opened at $3.77 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

