L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 1,290 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on YETI from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

YETI Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

