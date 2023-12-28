L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases 660 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.82.

Pool Trading Up 0.7 %

Pool stock opened at $403.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

