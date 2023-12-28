L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Purchases New Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $42,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Valvoline by 927.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 1,256.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707,833 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

