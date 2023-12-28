L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

