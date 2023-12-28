L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.4% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 96,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

TMO opened at $531.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $205.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

