L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,428 shares of company stock worth $783,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

