L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 300 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AMETEK by 48.9% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $7,651,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 311.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $154.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

