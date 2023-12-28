L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 3,715 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

