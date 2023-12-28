L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 460 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.