L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 490 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $157.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

