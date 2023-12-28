L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 650 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

