L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 7,533 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after acquiring an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $180,000.

XBI stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

