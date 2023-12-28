L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 2.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.42. 282,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,971. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.