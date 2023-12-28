Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $227.59

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.59 and last traded at $227.36, with a volume of 24496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

