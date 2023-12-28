Lake Street Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PowerFleet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.53. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

