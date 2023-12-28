Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $790.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,488. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $407.27 and a 1-year high of $801.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $688.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

