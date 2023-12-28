LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research firms recently commented on LZ. TheStreet lowered LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.09 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,240,761 shares of company stock valued at $184,194,377. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $22,620,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

