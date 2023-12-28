Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreases Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Heartland Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,545.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 95,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327 in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile



Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

