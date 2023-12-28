Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fluor makes up 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,298,000 after purchasing an additional 704,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $40.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.