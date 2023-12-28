Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for 4.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.05% of Range Resources worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

