Lesa Sroufe & Co Reduces Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. International Seaways comprises about 3.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 55.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $46.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.06. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $252,115. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

