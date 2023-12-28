Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.19% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,070 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $83,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

