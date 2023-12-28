Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 1,482 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 2.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

SH stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

