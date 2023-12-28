Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 199 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises approximately 2.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of TTE opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 29.34%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
