Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 2,734 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil accounts for 2.1% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

