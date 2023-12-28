Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 452 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bunge Global comprises approximately 3.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,687,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,531,000 after buying an additional 70,563 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

NYSE:BG opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $87.86 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

