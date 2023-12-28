Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 499 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $43.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.