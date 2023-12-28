Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 5,189 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lowered its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

