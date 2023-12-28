Lesa Sroufe & Co Takes $1.71 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Bancolombia accounts for 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bancolombia by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bancolombia by 1,934.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.60 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

