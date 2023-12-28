Lesa Sroufe & Co Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 2.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,129,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,258,000 after purchasing an additional 517,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

