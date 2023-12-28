Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Holdings Cut by NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd

NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd cut its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,432 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for 21.0% of NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 100.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 40.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 94,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

