Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.04

Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 20342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLYVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

