Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading 4.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Livent traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.75. 3,680,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,647,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,604,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,119,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,871,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

