Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 15001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.20 ($0.41).

Livermore Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.99.

Livermore Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%.

About Livermore Investments

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

