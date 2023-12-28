Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LMT traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $451.34. 330,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.68 and a 200 day moving average of $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

