Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $450.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.93.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.