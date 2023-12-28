Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.14% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 145,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,801. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.81. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.75 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.