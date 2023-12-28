Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Makita Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Makita has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Makita will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.