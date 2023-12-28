Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 24,397,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 38,504,516 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $31.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 105.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Digital by 46.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Marathon Digital by 22.2% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marathon Digital by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.