Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,030. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

