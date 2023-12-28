Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 903 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after buying an additional 5,526,736 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,116 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 953,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

