Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 154 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 391,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

